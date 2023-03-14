TV world’s one of the most talented and popular actresses Anita Hassanandani often makes it to the headlines. She is not just the queen of the TV industry but has also worked in Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu. At the same time, she rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and later appeared in the fantasy drama show Naagin in its third season. She has been entertaining the audience with her excellent performances on screen. And her attractive personality and gorgeousness grab attention. Though you might feel you know everything about her, there are facts known to very few of her fans.

Anita Hassanandani’s lesser-known facts

1) The actress who receives so much love today was a model earlier. Later, she chose acting and started featuring in films and TV shows. Some ads she has appeared in include BSNL Mobile, Parle, Krackjack, and others.

2) Have you heard of Ejaz Khan and Anita Hassanandani’s chemistry? Ejaz Khan is the one with whom she shared the screen in the serial Kavyanjali. The rumors were that she was getting engaged to him but later married someone else.

3) Very few people know she is multilingual and knows multiple languages. She has command over English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

4) Anita Hassanandani appeared in the blockbuster Telugu film Nenunnanu and later, she got a chance to work in the Hindi film Yeh Dil along with Tusshar Kapoor.

5) Anita Hassanandani changed her name from Natasha to Anita after popular producer Ekta Kapoor suggested her to do so.

6) Anita has appeared in Bollywood films like Kuch To Hai and Koi Aap Sa, which are worth watching.

7) Currently, she is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares updates and pictures.

Source: superstarsbio

