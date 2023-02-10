Bigg Boss 16 has been in the headlines since the start of the season. With many ups and downs, the two top ladies kept making a buzz over the internet with their fights, styles, and connections inside the house. Any guesses? Well, it’s none other than the two leading ladies from the Colors channel itself, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Both are the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss 16 season and are the strongest opponents of each other inside the house. So it will be fun to check whose fashion in the top and the skirt is bewitching in pictures.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary managed to win the hearts of the audience with her style and appearance in the house. In this picture, she wore a blue lacy crop top paired with a matching pencil skirt flaunting her curvaceous midriff. An open hairstyle and minimal makeup with just lipstick and blushes rounded her appearance. While a pair of earrings suited her look. In addition, the transparent sandal uplifted her look. She stunned us by posing near the water body, recreating a filmy vibe.

In comparison, the Boss lady Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is also a fashion geek, and she sported a red printed plunging top paired with a beige denim mini skirt. She ditched accessories and glammed her look with rosy makeup, an open hairstyle, and black glasses. A black sling bag and white sneakers completed her go-to look for a fun day in sunny weather.

After observing both the actresses and their styles, we decided not to jump to any random conclusion. This is because both of them look stunning in their style, exuding simplicity. So the decision is up to you.

Also, it will be exciting to see who wins the finale of Bigg Boss 16 and becomes the ultimate queen.

