Bharti Singh, the entertaining television queen, has impressed us with her great acting ability. The actress looked lovely in a tiered pink gown. The actress looked lovely and was seen wearing her clothing to perfection. The actress is an engaging Queen of the industry with terrific humor. She never passes up a chance to delight her admirers.

The comedian has worked in the entertainment industry for many years, and it is all owing to her hard work and efforts over the years that she has managed to develop her niche in the entertainment industry for all the right reasons, which we adore.

Bharti Singh is managing her profession and parenting her kid Laksh. Despite her rigorous job schedule, Bharti ensures that her child is well cared for. The comedian has agreed to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, another reality program. The diva posted a sweet video with her baby boy Laksh, and the two looked adorable.

Bharti Singh And Laksh’s Video Appearance

Bharti Singh was dressed in a blue and white striped ensemble. Her hair was fashioned in a side parted basic straight look. She went bare-faced. She accessorizes with a diamond ring and a golden kada. Laksh was dressed in a white t-shirt and white shorts with a light blue striped pattern. He wears his hair unkempt. He exclusively wears silver kada as an accessory. She recorded a video in slow motion. Bharti sits in the car, Laksh on her lap, and stares out the window with a contented expression and a nice grin in the video. The video shows their hair blowing in the breeze. The diva and her son look similar; it looks like Gola is mommy’s boy. And all we could do was fall in love with the two cuties. Bharti Singh used a song for her video post called “Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain,” a song by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. Bharti Singh captioned her post, “Jai Shri Ram.”

Did you enjoy seeing Bharti Singh and Laksh’s slow-motion video appearance? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.