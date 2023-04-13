Shivangi Joshi, who rose to fame as Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had struggled during her initial days. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Shivangi talked about her hardships and also shared how she was humiliated by two senior actors.

Shivangi Joshi Faced Humiliation

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi was asked if any incident broke her down. The actress mentioned: “Yes, on my first day, there were two senior actors who didn’t appreciate that they have taken a newcomer on the show. As I was new and very young, so obviously there was no one from the acting background who would guide me. Those actors even passed a comment that ‘kyu le liya, kaha se le liya, acting aati nahi hai’ and I heard it. Then I felt bad and started crying to my mother and she said ‘Its okay, you do your work and time will tell everything.”

