Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic

Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a meet and greet moment, which exudes amazing friendship goals. You can check the picture from their meet up to know what we are talking about.

Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi are the best of friends. Jannat and Shivangi who have a liking for acting, have donned the best of roles on TV. In real life, they are extremely vocal about what they want in life. They are the best of friends who never want an occasion or reason to meet. However, when they meet, it is excitement at the best level. Recently, there was a reason and occasion for Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi to meet.

Shivangi and Jannat posed for the shutterbugs in the best of style. Shivangi was seen dressed in a red frock while Jannat wore a white bodycon mini dress. The two of them had shining red lips. They exuded friendship goals as they hugged each other and posed.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you loving this meet and greet moment of Shivangi and Jannat? Are you happy to see them together? They certainly are thick friends and we are inspired by this closeness.

