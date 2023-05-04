ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic

Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a meet and greet moment, which exudes amazing friendship goals. You can check the picture from their meet up to know what we are talking about.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 May,2023 14:48:44
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi are the best of friends. Jannat and Shivangi who have a liking for acting, have donned the best of roles on TV. In real life, they are extremely vocal about what they want in life. They are the best of friends who never want an occasion or reason to meet. However, when they meet, it is excitement at the best level. Recently, there was a reason and occasion for Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi to meet.

Shivangi and Jannat posed for the shutterbugs in the best of style. Shivangi was seen dressed in a red frock while Jannat wore a white bodycon mini dress. The two of them had shining red lips. They exuded friendship goals as they hugged each other and posed.

You can check the picture here.

Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic 803956

 

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you loving this meet and greet moment of Shivangi and Jannat? Are you happy to see them together? They certainly are thick friends and we are inspired by this closeness.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

