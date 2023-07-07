Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics

Jasmin Bhasin is yet another celebrity who has successfully migrated from television to films. Jasmin who has featured in TV shows Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4 and a few reality shows, is a talented star no doubt!! But she is also a very kind-hearted soul. Her stint in Bigg Boss won her a lot of limelight. Her relationship during the show and after it with Aly Goni has been talked about widely. Well, today, we see the goodness in Jasmin and are in a mood to appreciate it. Jasmin is an animal lover and she proves it via pictures. And we at IWMBuzz.com will show you the same.

We have come across a few pictures of Jasmin cuddling and loving her pet, her cat in pictures posted on social media. And we collate the same with you here. She is seen in casual wear, in all these pictures. Her sincerity towards being friendly with the animal speaks volumes of her kindness.

Jasmin is all smiles as she has this close cute moment with her pet.

You can enjoy the pictures here.

Yes, we adore these pictures and this act of Jasmin will inspire many to be an animal lover. There are a lot of celebrities who openly talk about their love for pets, and Jasmin is one among them.

