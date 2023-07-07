ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics

Jasmin Bhasin is all busy showering her love and affection on her pets. Here she proves that she is an ardent animal lover. Take a look at the pictures here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jul,2023 14:44:44
Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics

Jasmin Bhasin is yet another celebrity who has successfully migrated from television to films. Jasmin who has featured in TV shows Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4 and a few reality shows, is a talented star no doubt!! But she is also a very kind-hearted soul. Her stint in Bigg Boss won her a lot of limelight. Her relationship during the show and after it with Aly Goni has been talked about widely. Well, today, we see the goodness in Jasmin and are in a mood to appreciate it. Jasmin is an animal lover and she proves it via pictures. And we at IWMBuzz.com will show you the same.

We have come across a few pictures of Jasmin cuddling and loving her pet, her cat in pictures posted on social media. And we collate the same with you here. She is seen in casual wear, in all these pictures. Her sincerity towards being friendly with the animal speaks volumes of her kindness.

Jasmin is all smiles as she has this close cute moment with her pet.

You can enjoy the pictures here.

Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics 823939

Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics 823940

Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics 823941

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, we adore these pictures and this act of Jasmin will inspire many to be an animal lover. There are a lot of celebrities who openly talk about their love for pets, and Jasmin is one among them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jasmin Bhasin keeps sensuality in check in embellished black saree, see video
Jasmin Bhasin keeps sensuality in check in embellished black saree, see video
Jasmin Bhasin’s white desi salwar avatar is quintessential Eid look
Jasmin Bhasin’s white desi salwar avatar is quintessential Eid look
Aly Goni’s romantic birthday wish for partner Jasmin Bhasin is ‘couple goals’
Aly Goni’s romantic birthday wish for partner Jasmin Bhasin is ‘couple goals’
Learn ‘Rome-ing’ in Rome from Jasmin Bhasin
Learn ‘Rome-ing’ in Rome from Jasmin Bhasin
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin and beau Aly Goni go on a romantic bike ride
Jasmin Bhasin’s epic moment at ‘Leaning Tower Of Pisa’
Jasmin Bhasin’s epic moment at ‘Leaning Tower Of Pisa’
Latest Stories
Anupamaa: Choti Anu learns Anupamaa’s dark secret in Maaya’s death
Anupamaa: Choti Anu learns Anupamaa’s dark secret in Maaya’s death
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan puts Riya’s life in danger
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan puts Riya’s life in danger
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Vanya being his stepsister
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Vanya being his stepsister
Shweta Tiwari Looks Sensational In These Rich Saree Looks; Check Pics
Shweta Tiwari Looks Sensational In These Rich Saree Looks; Check Pics
The Teaser of Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE Break Records! Becomes a Single asset that garnered 83 Million+ Views in just 24 Hours on a Single Platform
The Teaser of Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE Break Records! Becomes a Single asset that garnered 83 Million+ Views in just 24 Hours on a Single Platform
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini makes Priya’s first rasoi
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini makes Priya’s first rasoi
Read Latest News