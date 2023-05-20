Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma gets badly injured, shares photo of her bruises

Aishwarya Sharma, who rose to fame with her character Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, got recently injured on the sets of the show while performing her stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Talented beauty Aishwarya Sharma, who rose to fame with her character Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is currently in South Africa, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently, the beauty got injured on the sets of the show while performing her stunt. Aishwarya took to social media and uploaded a picture where she was seen making a sad face and showing her left arm, which was bruised badly. She took a mirror selfie in the washroom and shared the photo on her Instagram stories.

Before leaving for South Africa, Aishwarya was quoted by a new portal, “I’m waiting to do all the stunts and I’m actually excited, very excited and nervous at the same time because, I have never tried anything like this before. I can say that I am a very adventurous person, but [at the same time], I am a quirky person, and I like to be in my own space, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is not at all easy. So, I am just hoping for the best, and I want to explore new things.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi kick-started as the contestants left for Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. There is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel yet. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

