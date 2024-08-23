Kundali Bhagya Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya And Manit Joura Eager To Work Together Again; Check Details

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has put the actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura in the limelight. They played the characters of Karan Luthra, Preeta and Rishabh Luthra, and became household names in quick time. Dheeraj and Manit are no longer in the show, and are being missed badly. Kundali Bhagya fans wish to see the remarkable trio working together again.

In a conversation that happened on social media, fans expressed their wish to see Dheeraj, Shraddha and Manit in a new show. Manit who replied to it said that they were ready to work together again and that only a producer needed to be found.

You can check the cute remark of Manit here.

Courtesy: Instagram

As we know, Dheeraj Dhoopar is presently doing Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua while Manit Joura is seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Shraddha continues to be part of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.

Are you all waiting to see this trio together?