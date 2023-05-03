Looking Hairstyle Inspiration For Long Hair? Take Cues From Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is the style icon for all girls who need hairstyling tips for straight hair. If you check her Instagram account, you will see her amazing hairstyles for millennials. From short, curly to straight, Shivangi’s hairstyle has evolved dramatically. Check out her amazing hairstyles to help you style your long hair!

Shivangi Joshi, the leading TV actress, rose to fame after playing the role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been winning the audience’s hearts with her remarkable acting prowess. Her overloaded cuteness is on-screen and off-screen got her a lot of fans. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. The talented beauty has, over the years, proved herself to be a style icon in her own right.

Shivangi knows how to step out in style and give her fans and followers major fashion goals. She is seen in long and loose hair, tying the upper bun, having curls, and keeping them all straight, and she looks very pretty and hot in all those hairstyles. The actress takes good care of her hair. Shivangi loves oiling and steaming her hair. She loves her long hair and isn’t fond of trimming them. She likes to tie her hair up or braid them for strength. She washes and conditions her hair every day. She is fond of different hairstyles and hair accessories.

