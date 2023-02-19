Jannat Zubair’s new single “Babu Shona Mona” is out now! And it seems the television world is already loving it, with Rajiv Adatia, the Bigg Boss and KKK star first collaborating with the ‘singer’ aka Jannat Zubair herself to the song. Rajiv further congratulated Jannat Zubair for the song as he shared a hilarious video on his Instagram.

In the video, we can see Rajiv Adatia wearing a camouflage casual t-shirt that he teamed with jeans. The actor completed the look with black shades. He pleads Jannat Zubair to not leave him, and Jannat Zubair who can be seen in a beautiful powdered blue jumpsuit, teamed with her long hair and shades, is not convinced by his requests and leaves. Rajiv Adatia follows.

Sharing the video, Rajiv Adatia wrote, “CONGRATS @jannatzubair29 on your Song Babu Shona Mona…. The break up song of the year!!! 😂😂😂 loved it!!! Congrats my love!!! @rajivadatia ❤❤❤❤”

Here take a look-

A Jannat fan thanked Rajiv for supporting the former all the time, saying, “thank you rajiv for always supporting jannat, we really love to see her surrounded by such lovely people 🥺🤍”

Another wrote, “Thank you rajiv for this”

For the unversed, Rajiv Adatia and Jannat Zubair participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 together. The two became good friends soon after, and even now the show is over, the duo continues to share a beautiful bond of friendship. And this above video says it all!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below-