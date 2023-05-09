ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Dresses Elegantly In White; Goes On An Adventurous Bike Ride

Mahekk Chahal the Naagin fame actress is elegantly dressed in white as she takes an amazing, and adventurous bike ride. She looks trendy in white jumpsuit style. Want to join her in the ride?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 15:45:03
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Dresses Elegantly In White; Goes On An Adventurous Bike Ride

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal was recently all happy and satisfied after her Mahasangam shoot with close friends and co-stars, Monalisa, Shalin Bhanot and Chetan Hansraj from the other Balaji Telefilms show on Colors, Bekaboo. The Mahasangam brought with it big twists, in the shows Naagin 6 and Bekaboo. Mehakk had written about how splendid the shoot time was with the actors from the other show. Today, Mahekk seems to have caught up with some ‘me’ time!! Yes, she is seen pampering herself, giving herself a good bike ride, and dressed in trendy attire.

So we take you to this new bike ride phase of Mahekk. Mahekk is seen as pretty as she can look in this white jumpsuit style. She wears a black strap tied up over her shoulder and waist. She dons black gum boots to add to her style. She seems to have this adventurous tone to her look and style here. Above all, she is seen going on a bike ride. Well, it can’t get more adventurous than this!!

She writes on social media,

Verified
Wanna go for a ride baby?? 🦋🦋🦋

Well, her style in this white sensational attire is flawless. And her confidence is surely oozing out in these stunning pictures.

Do you want to take a look at the pictures? So here you go.

Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Dresses Elegantly In White; Goes On An Adventurous Bike Ride 805394

 

Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Dresses Elegantly In White; Goes On An Adventurous Bike Ride 805395

 

Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Dresses Elegantly In White; Goes On An Adventurous Bike Ride 805396

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all joining Mahekk on this cool bike ride?



About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

