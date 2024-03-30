IWMBuzz
Television | News

Exclusive: Naveen Saini and Ashita Dhawan reunite after Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai; join the cast of Colors’ Krishna Mohini

Actors Naveen Saini and Ashita Dhawan who played an onscreen couple in Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai, are all set to recreate the same magic for a new show now. They will play a couple in Colors' Krishna Mohini.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Exclusive: Naveen Saini and Ashita Dhawan reunite after Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai; join the cast of Colors' Krishna Mohini 889364

Talented actor Naveen Saini who is seen playing the patriarch’s role of Mahesh Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is all set to don yet another role for a new show. He will join the cast of Colors’ new show Krishna Mohini, produced by Boyhood Productions. As we know, Krishna Mohini has Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha and Ketaki Kulkarni playing the leads. Joining him as his onscreen wife will be Ashish Dhawan who was last seen in Naagin 6.

Naveen Saini and Ashita Dhawan’s association dates back to Rajan Shahi’s extremely successful show Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai, where they played the lovable Jodi of Vineet and Malti.

The amazing duo has been paired again for Krishna Mohini now. They will now recreate the magic of being an onscreen couple after many years.

As per a reliable source, “Naveen and Ashita will play the parents of the male lead, essayed by Fahmaan Khan.”

We buzzed Naveen and Ashita but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

IWMBuzz.com has been at the helm of reporting, with respect to the cast of this show. We have till now written about Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha, Ketaki Kulkarni, Anoushka Chouhan, Preeti Singh Thakur, Priyanjali Uniyal being part of the show.

Exclusive: Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha bag Boyhood Productions’ new show for Colors

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.