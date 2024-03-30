Exclusive: Naveen Saini and Ashita Dhawan reunite after Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai; join the cast of Colors’ Krishna Mohini

Talented actor Naveen Saini who is seen playing the patriarch’s role of Mahesh Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is all set to don yet another role for a new show. He will join the cast of Colors’ new show Krishna Mohini, produced by Boyhood Productions. As we know, Krishna Mohini has Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha and Ketaki Kulkarni playing the leads. Joining him as his onscreen wife will be Ashish Dhawan who was last seen in Naagin 6.

Naveen Saini and Ashita Dhawan’s association dates back to Rajan Shahi’s extremely successful show Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai, where they played the lovable Jodi of Vineet and Malti.

The amazing duo has been paired again for Krishna Mohini now. They will now recreate the magic of being an onscreen couple after many years.

As per a reliable source, “Naveen and Ashita will play the parents of the male lead, essayed by Fahmaan Khan.”

We buzzed Naveen and Ashita but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

