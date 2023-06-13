ADVERTISEMENT
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal is all positive and glowing. Her recent post speaks volumes about the kind of attributes that are essential in an individual. Read her to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 15:14:10
Naagin actress Mahekk Chahal is all about positivity and confidence. Every post and picture of Mahekk exudes the same feeling. Mahekk recently was seen wishing her co-actor Tejasswi Prakash on her birthday. She had put up a picture with Tejasswi and had taken the opportunity to call Tejasswi as her younger sister from another mother. Well, today, Mahekk’s mood is something that is inspiring!! She is seen in a bralette and a pant, casual wear that oozes out huge sex appeal. And talking about the mood of Mahekk, she is all happy and glowing!!

In addition to all this, Mahekk is an amazing performer and we all know of it by now!! Her portrayal as the negative lead in Naagin 6 on Colors has been inspiring. She has got a lot of fan following for her antagonistic portrayal in the show.

Yes, she writes a few words that indeed does wonders for the confidence of an individual. Happy, Unbothered, Disciplined, Glowing. Yes, these are the attributes listed by Mahekk. And each one of them is so important to have in life, and you will agree with what we are saying here.

We appreciate Mahekk for being so open about her positive vibes. Indeed, positivity is infectious and it is good when it rubs on to another person!!

Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look 815206

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all emulating Mahekk’s philosophy in life?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

