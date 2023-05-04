ADVERTISEMENT
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Dapper In Checkered Shirt And Ripped Denim Dangris

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal is all hot in this checkered shirt and ripped denim style. You can take a look at the picture to believe.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 May,2023 16:10:32
Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal is entertaining her large fan base with her challenging portrayal of the negative Naagin in Colors’ weekend band supernatural thriller show Naagin 6. Naagin 6 has been a hit with the audience, having gotten and extended lease of time more than once in the last one year. Mahekk was recently seen shooting with the Bekaboo cast for a Mahasangam episode between Naagin 6 and Bekaboo. Well, when she is not shooting, Mahekk knows to charm people. And today’s charming and sexy style comes from a dapper attire which is a checkered shirt and ripped denim dangris.

Yes, Mahekk exudes a unique aura and poise in this stunning attire. One needs to be extremely confident to carry out such a tough style. And look at Mahekk being at ease in this amazing style and fashion sense.

Her red checkered shirt is the killer instinct in this dressing style. Her ripped denim dangris are exuberant. Her style in sun glasses are top-notch. Uff!! This is indeed hotness overflowing from the pictures. Don’t you feel so?

You can take a look at the picture and justify our saying.

Take a look.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Are you all bowled seeing this style of Mahekk?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Read Latest News