Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Extraordinarily Majestic In This White Gown; Check Pic

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal yet again proves a point with her exceptional fashion skills. Here she wears a long gown in white and she looks radiant. Check the look and style here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 16:46:05
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Extraordinarily Majestic In This White Gown; Check Pic

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal looks exceptional in all colours, especially the bright colours. However, she looks like a beauty who is unparallel in white attire. Mahekk who recently went on an event trip to Kuala Lumpur posted exceptionally good pictures from there. Mahekk as we know, engages fans with her antagonistic portrayal in Colors’ weekend band show Naagin 6. She has a good rapport going with co-star Tejasswi Prakash. On the day of Tejasswi Prakash’s birthday, Mahekk had wished her by calling her ‘younger sister from another mother’. Yes and now that she is back to the grind, shooting for her show Naagin 6, she informed her fans that she is back to the bay!! Well, back to the bay means back to giving her fans all new tips on fashion. And today’s fashion tip comes from a white long gown that she wears.

Yes, she looks sensational in white and we know that her fans will accept our word here!! She has a deep V neck in her attire and she has matched it up with a long pair of white accessory as earring. It is a see-through gown with a low neckline and flying sleeves. Mahekk is a beauty beyond any measure and she is showing it here!!

You can check the picture here.

Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Extraordinarily Majestic In This White Gown; Check Pic 819134

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, she looks enjoyable for sure in this majestic look!! What do you say, folks?

