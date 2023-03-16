Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading TV actresses, who was seen in the TV show Shakti. The winner of Bigg Boss 14 is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps setting fashion goals higher for us with snippets from her fashion diaries. Rubina Dilaik makes all styles and dresses look absolutely stunning on her. Apart from her acting, she is very famous among her fans for her hot looks and gorgeous avatars. The actress definitely seems to be on a mission to not only rule the hearts of many but also to stay there for a long time to come.

Currently, Rubina is in Shimla for her younger sister, Jyotika Dilaik’s wedding, and she has been giving glimpses of the fun-filled ceremonies. For one of the functions, Rubina opted for a golden-hued Kanjeevaram saree. She accessorized her look with royal jewellery, which included a huge rani haar, matching gold earrings and gold khadhas.

Rubina opted for a low bun adorned with real red roses. She went for bold makeup and red lip shade while flaunting her sindoor and bindi which complemented her overall attire really well. Fans loved her look and showered her with praise. One user commented, “Ruby you look so gorgeous and elegant”, and another one commented, “Tv ki Aishwarya Rai”. Meanwhile, a third user took to the comment section to write “That golden saree boosts your beautiful look”. Check below!