Television | Snippets

Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures

Shivangi Joshi is a style diva as she dresses in an off-shoulder mini skirt in white. She simply excels in this beautiful radiance of the white colour. Read and check the look here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jun,2023 16:34:52
Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures

Shivangi Joshi the talented actress looks like a flower which has just bloomed!! Yes, if we talk about her effervescence in her look and styling, she is always at the top of her game. She has these flawless features and is a photogenic beauty by face. Shivangi’s fans are getting excited to see the launch of her new television show. Yes, Shivangi will be seen as the lead in Sony TV’s new show Barsaatein. She has been paired opposite Kushal Tandon and we believe that this is a pair to watch out for!! Well, today, Shivangi is resplendent in the colour white. Recently she donned an all-red attire and her fans had gone all out praising her beauty. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com were also not behind, as we covered Shivangi Joshi’s trail dress fashion in red colour. And now it is the turn of the colour white to seek attention from Shivangi.

Don’t you agree with us? She is seen in an off-shoulder mini-skirt and her style is engaging to the core. She has used a white ribbon kind of styling to her hair and as always, shines to the best of her abilities. Yes, you can call her the smiling beauty in white!!

You can check the pictures here.

Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures 818253

Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures 818254

Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures 818255

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, do you believe that Shivangi dazzles in this attire in white?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News