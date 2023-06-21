Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures

Shivangi Joshi the talented actress looks like a flower which has just bloomed!! Yes, if we talk about her effervescence in her look and styling, she is always at the top of her game. She has these flawless features and is a photogenic beauty by face. Shivangi’s fans are getting excited to see the launch of her new television show. Yes, Shivangi will be seen as the lead in Sony TV’s new show Barsaatein. She has been paired opposite Kushal Tandon and we believe that this is a pair to watch out for!! Well, today, Shivangi is resplendent in the colour white. Recently she donned an all-red attire and her fans had gone all out praising her beauty. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com were also not behind, as we covered Shivangi Joshi’s trail dress fashion in red colour. And now it is the turn of the colour white to seek attention from Shivangi.

Don’t you agree with us? She is seen in an off-shoulder mini-skirt and her style is engaging to the core. She has used a white ribbon kind of styling to her hair and as always, shines to the best of her abilities. Yes, you can call her the smiling beauty in white!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, do you believe that Shivangi dazzles in this attire in white?

