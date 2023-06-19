Shivangi Joshi Makes Fans Curious; Puts Up Picture With Kushal Tandon From The Sets Of Barsaatein - Mausam Pyaar Kaa

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are going to be the newest Jodi to hit your television sets!! And yes, Shivangi teases her fans all the more with a picture of the dashing pairing!! As we know, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi will make a comeback to TV with Sony TV’s new show Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Kaa. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, this show is expected to be the next romantic tale on TV. Well, Shivangi and Kushal’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for this one to start!! The pairing looks fresh and amazing. And we have Shivangi showing us yet another glimpse of Aransh, the Jodi name of Aradhana and Reyansh.

Yes, the two of them look good together!! And their pairing is touted to be the next biggie on TV. Shivangi is seen wearing a saree and seems to be in her character look. The same applies to Kushal Tandon who looks dashing in his character look.

And for those waiting to see another glimpse of this lead pairing, here you go!!

Wow!! Don’t they look to be a thunderous pair?

