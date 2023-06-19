ADVERTISEMENT
Shivangi Joshi Makes Fans Curious; Puts Up Picture With Kushal Tandon From The Sets Of Barsaatein - Mausam Pyaar Kaa

Shivangi Joshi puts up a dashing picture with Kushal Tandon from the set of the new Sony TV show Barsaatein - Musam Pyaar Kaa and fans are rejoicing. Check it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jun,2023 14:55:16
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are going to be the newest Jodi to hit your television sets!! And yes, Shivangi teases her fans all the more with a picture of the dashing pairing!! As we know, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi will make a comeback to TV with Sony TV’s new show Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Kaa. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, this show is expected to be the next romantic tale on TV. Well, Shivangi and Kushal’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for this one to start!! The pairing looks fresh and amazing. And we have Shivangi showing us yet another glimpse of Aransh, the Jodi name of Aradhana and Reyansh.

Yes, the two of them look good together!! And their pairing is touted to be the next biggie on TV. Shivangi is seen wearing a saree and seems to be in her character look. The same applies to Kushal Tandon who looks dashing in his character look.

We have fans sending out amazing comments, like

WHAT IS THIS ATTACKKKK😭😭😭
shivangistan.x
IN LOVE W ARADHANA ALREADY 😭🤌🏻
shivangistan.x
What a gorgeous pairing 🥺🥺🥺
shivangistan.x
OHHHHH MYYYYYY MYYYYYY 😭😭😭😭

And for those waiting to see another glimpse of this lead pairing, here you go!!

Shivangi Joshi Teases Fans, Poses With Kushal Tandon From The Sets Of Barsaatein - Mausam Pyaar Kaa 817077

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Don’t they look to be a thunderous pair?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

