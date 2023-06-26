ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten

Shivangi Joshi effortlessly exuded the essence of a real-life Barbie doll in a cute blue mini dress. Her stunning outfit, coupled with her infectious smile, created an enchanting visual treat for her admirers.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 17:57:35
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten

Television sensation Shivangi Joshi, popularly known as Naira from the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently stole hearts with her adorable Barbie-inspired look. The actress, who is all set to be seen in Sony TV’s new show Barsaatein, has left fans in awe as she embraced the cute and charming avatar. Shivangi’s Barbie look became an instant hit on social media, captivating the attention of her loyal fan base.

In the captivating photos shared on her Instagram, Shivangi effortlessly exuded the essence of a real-life Barbie doll in a cute blue mini dress. Her stunning outfit, coupled with her infectious smile, created an enchanting visual treat for her admirers. Shivangi completed her look by adding a subtle neckpiece. At the same time, she tied her hair in a messy ponytail. She also glammed up her look with blue heels.

The photos garnered immense attention and quickly became the talk of the town, trending across various digital platforms. The resounding admiration and love poured in from fans and well-wishers who couldn’t resist expressing their adoration for Shivangi’s adorable Barbie-inspired look. One fan commented, “You Are So Gorgeous And Beautiful” While another said, “Our fairytale princess.”

Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten 820297 Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten 820299 Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten 820302 Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten 820305 Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten 820307

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures
Shivangi Joshi Dazzles As The White Beauty; Look At The Pictures
Shivangi Joshi Makes Fans Curious; Puts Up Picture With Kushal Tandon From The Sets Of Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Kaa
Shivangi Joshi Makes Fans Curious; Puts Up Picture With Kushal Tandon From The Sets Of Barsaatein – Mausam Pyaar Kaa
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Baarish Aayi Hai: Shivangi Joshi to fill your life with romance
Baarish Aayi Hai: Shivangi Joshi to fill your life with romance
Latest Stories
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony
Read Latest News