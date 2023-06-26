Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten

Television sensation Shivangi Joshi, popularly known as Naira from the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently stole hearts with her adorable Barbie-inspired look. The actress, who is all set to be seen in Sony TV’s new show Barsaatein, has left fans in awe as she embraced the cute and charming avatar. Shivangi’s Barbie look became an instant hit on social media, captivating the attention of her loyal fan base.

In the captivating photos shared on her Instagram, Shivangi effortlessly exuded the essence of a real-life Barbie doll in a cute blue mini dress. Her stunning outfit, coupled with her infectious smile, created an enchanting visual treat for her admirers. Shivangi completed her look by adding a subtle neckpiece. At the same time, she tied her hair in a messy ponytail. She also glammed up her look with blue heels.

The photos garnered immense attention and quickly became the talk of the town, trending across various digital platforms. The resounding admiration and love poured in from fans and well-wishers who couldn’t resist expressing their adoration for Shivangi’s adorable Barbie-inspired look. One fan commented, “You Are So Gorgeous And Beautiful” While another said, “Our fairytale princess.”

