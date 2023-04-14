Shivangi Joshi who was recently seen making a spectacular comeback to television after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2, with her special appearance in Colors’ new show Bekaboo, is in a mood to celebrate today. Why not? It is a very warm day for her, as her good friend Siddharth Arora celebrates his birthday.

Shivangi Joshi who was seen in the role of a Pari in Bekaboo recently, also made headlines for associating with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor friend Mohsin Khan for a new project.

As we know, Shivangi is quite popular and her social media standing makes her fans very happy.

She takes this moment to wish her friend Siddharth Arora a very Happy Birthday. She has posted cute pictures with the birthday boy and has wished him from the bottom of her heart.

