Shivangi Joshi the talented star of TV has become a household name today, courtesy of her portrayal of Naira in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There was a time when Shivangi was not seen on TV. However, she kept her fans on her toes as she has been active on social media. Her return to TV happened with Balika Vadhu 2, after which she was recently seen in the Colors’ show Bekaboo in a special appearance. She played the role of a fairy out there, and her fans enjoyed her stint as it laid the pace and foundation to the whole story in the new Colors show. Well, as we can see, Shivangi Joshi is a beauty who looks great in all looks. However, when we talk about her traditional backing, she looks astounding in her ethnic wears.

Talking about the bridal look and traditional looks that she has shared on social media, she shines bright as a star. For the special occasions on her show and on TV, Shivangi has worn sizzling traditional wears and decked herself in the best of sarees, jewels and so on.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

