Sneak Peek Into Pranali Rathod's Amusing Movie Date

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva Pranali Rathod is enjoying success in her career. She often takes time off to spend with her close ones. Today the actress is enjoying a fun movie date with her special someone. Check it out below.

Pranali Rathod’s Movie Date Partner

The diva took to her Instagram and re-shared a cozy selfie picture with her special date. Well, her special someone was none other than her on-screen sister and off-screen friend Karishma Sawant.

Pranali Rathod looks gorgeous in a white top and denim pants with minimal makeup and a casual look. At the same time, Karishma donned a blue denim shirt with pants. The duo also wore masks for safety. They posed for selfie photos in Karishma Sawant’s story. And wrote, “Movie Date.”

Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are on-screen sisters in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Pranali plays the role of Akshara and Karishma plays the role of Aarohi. The duo has bonded well with time and often spends time together partying. They have also been snapped with each other at events, functions, and parties. They are best friends and sisters. Their bond is unbreakable and amazing.

