Sneak Peek Into Pranali Rathod's Amusing Movie Date

Pranali Rathod takes time off to enjoy the small things in her life. The diva recently went on a movie date with her close one. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Aug,2023 00:05:16
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva Pranali Rathod is enjoying success in her career. She often takes time off to spend with her close ones. Today the actress is enjoying a fun movie date with her special someone. Check it out below.

Pranali Rathod’s Movie Date Partner

The diva took to her Instagram and re-shared a cozy selfie picture with her special date. Well, her special someone was none other than her on-screen sister and off-screen friend Karishma Sawant.

Pranali Rathod looks gorgeous in a white top and denim pants with minimal makeup and a casual look. At the same time, Karishma donned a blue denim shirt with pants. The duo also wore masks for safety. They posed for selfie photos in Karishma Sawant’s story. And wrote, “Movie Date.”

Sneak Peek Into Pranali Rathod's Amusing Movie Date 839646

Sneak Peek Into Pranali Rathod's Amusing Movie Date 839647

Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are on-screen sisters in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Pranali plays the role of Akshara and Karishma plays the role of Aarohi. The duo has bonded well with time and often spends time together partying. They have also been snapped with each other at events, functions, and parties. They are best friends and sisters. Their bond is unbreakable and amazing.

Did you like Pranali Rathod’s amusing movie date with her amazing sister and friend Karishma Sawant? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News