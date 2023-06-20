Sumedh Mudgalkar is the dreamboat in maroon red tuxedo suit, celebrates big milestone in life

Sumedh Mudgalkar, the man of many talents, is not only celebrating a new milestone in his life but also rocking a stunning maroon blazer suit like a true fashion aficionado! The actor’s stylish attire perfectly complements his confident aura as he proudly embraces the award he earned. In a heartfelt message accompanying the pictures, Sumedh expresses his gratitude to ‘sktorigin’s for believing in him and entrusting him with the challenging character of Darkie in the web series “Escaype Live.”

With a touch of humor, he playfully mentions stumbling upon his own darkness, but moments like these serve as a reminder of his strength to conquer it all and dash forward with lightning speed. He concluded with a Father’s Day wish.

Sumedh’s heartfelt note of gratitude

Sharing the pictures from the awards night, he wrote, “First web series i had the privilege to be a part of – Escaype Live. Thanks to @sktorigins for believing in me, for honouring me with something as challenging as Darkie. 🖤

There are moments where i stumble upon my own darkness, but moments like these give me strength to conquer it all and run ahead with speed. The naive kid that dreams in me, needs nothing more. 💯

Its all love, blessings, and goodwill.

Thank you @iwmbuzz for considering me worthy of it.

Best Actor in a Negative Role in a web series 🏆

(And it sure wasn’t possible without holding on to positivity)

Happy Father’s Day.”

Here take a look at the pictures-