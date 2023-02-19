Sunayana Fozdar and Shivangi Joshi are beauties to behold in these stylish ethnic wears. The popular television stars have time and again been on the rock edge with their bombastic fashion lookbooks on social media. Owing to that, the stars have now startled their Instagram family with their grandeur in latest posts. The actresses decked up in beautiful ethnic wears, while both of them decided to immerse in the beauty of nature.

Sunayana Fozdar marked to overnight notoriety with her entry in the longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress replaced Neha Mehta in the show, who portrayed the role of Anjali Mehta. Fozdar earned immense love and admiration with her work as Anjali Bhabhi, from the netizens.

Given that, with no time, Fozdar also earned her own fanbase on social media. She has a huge fan following on her Instagram handle. All thanks to her regular engaging posts and pictures. As of now, she has shared a set of pictures on her social media handle, where we could spot her all beautiful in a velvet bright red embellished kurti. She teamed it with red curly hairbun, gorgeous dewy eyes, nude lips and a pair of earrings.

Here take a look-

Shivangi Joshi is currently busy with newest flick Jab We Matched. Earlier to this she was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress is an avid social media user, and owns a whopping number of fan following.

As of now, the actress left her entire fandom on Instagram all baffled with her divine beauty in the latest reel that she shared. The actress can be seen vibing to the song mujhe pura karde. The actress wore a beautiful intricately print designer salwar suit, teamed with casual braids and minimal makeover.

Check out-