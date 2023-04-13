Young and talented actress Munmun Dutta is known for delivering a remarkable performance as Babita in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As many know, the actress is still unmarried. Today, we reveal to you the reason behind the same.

According to Bollywood Shaadis, Munmun reportedly had a serious relationship with the famous actor Armaan Kohli. If the reports are to be believed, Munmun and Armaan were madly-in-love with one another. The couple was quite serious and reportedly even thought of taking the plunge. However, after dating each other for some time, Munmun and Armaan parted ways over irreconcilable issues.

The report further stated that Munmun suffered a lot mentally and physically during her rumoured relationship with Armaan. Moreover, neither Munmun nor Armaan has ever accepted being in love with each other. The experience Munmun had with Armaan ended her interest in love and relationships, which is why she is still unmarried. In many of her interviews, the actress has also admitted that she has no plans of getting married even in the coming years.

