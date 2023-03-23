Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular and leading tv actresses. Known for her work as Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is one of the most loved television shows amongst the netizens and is one of the longest-running to date. Joshi played double role in the show, as Naira and Sirat. Later to that, Joshi got featured in the show Balika Vadhu 2 alongside Randeep Raii. However, she left the show after she got an opportunity to participate in KKK 12. The show also featured other popular television celebs from the Indian television.

Of now, the actress has been busy with her back-to-back projects in making. She often keeps her fans updated with her posts and insights from her upcoming projects. But not just that, her everyday fashion decks too have startled us all the time, given her style and oomph in her designer apparel. Owing to that, today we are here with Joshi’s most stunning looks in blue that you cannot miss out on.

When Shivangi Joshi turned into a princess wearing a beautiful blue sequinned mini dress. The outfit featured gorgeous adornments and sequins all over with a frill and feathery bottom. The actress completed the look with her long wavy ponytail and rounded it off with minimal makeup. She amped it up with sleek filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. Adorning her look with a gorgeous smile, the actress gave us nothing but goals.

The time Shivangi looked regal in a sheer blue ruffled cutout midi dress. The diva decked it up with her mid-parted sleek hairbun. She kept her makeup on point, decking it up with filled-in eyebrows, soft dewy eyes with extended lashes and winged eyeliner. She rounded it off with pink nude lips. She paired it up with two beautiful floral drop earrings.

Oozing off with fire in this sassy bossy apparel, Shivangi Joshi stunned in a preppy blue pantsuit. The actress wore a stylish blue crop blazer top that she teamed with matching high waist blue pants. The actress rounded it off with her long wavy hair and dewy makeup.