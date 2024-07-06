TV Fashion Weekend: Munmun Dutta Wows In Formal, Nia Sharma’s Dazzling Maxi Dress To Bhavika Sharma’s Striped Bodycon Look

When it comes to fashion, Television actresses never fail to put their best foot forward. Whether styling for a casual day or stepping out for an event, the diva always steals the spotlight. Let’s check out the weekend fashion of TV stars, from Munmun Dutta and Nia Sharma to Bhavika Sharma.

1) Munmun Dutta Wows In Formal

Munmun shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her vanity van in the mirror selfie on her Instagram story. She flaunts her chic formal look in a black top paired with a sleeveless waistcoat and high-waist trousers. With her messy hairstyle, bold eyes, and glossy lips, she combines grace and class.

2) Palak Sindhwani Shines In LBD

To ace her mirror selfie game, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress graces her look in a little black dress with sleeveless hands. The low hemline defines her toned, long legs. She looks gorgeous with minimal makeup and accessories.

3) Nia Sharma’s Weekend Chill In Maxi Dress

Enjoying her weekend at home, Nia made up for the mood by setting her house’s light in night mode. To complement the cozy and free-spirited vibe, the actress wore a white maxi dress with a ruffle pattern, adding a playful vibe. With her open hairstyle and black glasses, she rocks her look.

4) Samridhii Shukla’s Meet-Up With Old Friend

Samridhii shared a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes fun with her old friend, who had come to meet the actress. The duo enjoyed coffee. The actress looked gorgeous in a printed kurta, showcasing her simplicity.

5) Surbhi Jyoti’s Sporty Vibe

Showcasing her weekend vibe, Surbhi shared a mirror selfie with her friend. For the weekend chill, the actress wore an oversized t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans, serving a sporty vibe. At the same time, her beautiful smile makes hearts flutter.

6) Hina Khan Seeks Blessings

As Hina is fighting stage 3 breast cancer, the actress shared a selfie photo as she took time to pray. She wears a traditional Muslim outfit, Burqa, seeking blessings from God. In the text, she wrote, “AR-RAUF The most kind, the tenderly merciful and compassionate MALIKUL MULK.”

7) Ashi Singh Glowing In Green

For the weekend chill, Ashi enjoys ‘me time,’ showcasing her simplicity in a beautiful green outfit. With her minimalistic makeup and accessories, she looks pretty.

8) Sumbul Touqeer’s Fun Time On Set

For the weekend fashion, Sumbul rocked her look in a saree like her character ‘Kavya’ in the show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The actress enjoyed some fun time with her co-star, and the fun selfies are proof.

9) Bhavika Sharma’s Makeover Weekend

This weekend, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress stepped out in town wearing a black and white striped bodycon mini dress with a cropped zipper. The actress shared a glimpse of her fun mirror selfie.

10) Kaveri Priyam’s Glamorous Mirror Selfie

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kaveri shows her glamorous ride in a strapless black and white striped dress with a black dupatta. She looks oh-so-beautiful with her curly hairstyle, winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and bold red lips. With the sparkling accessories, she adds an edgy touch.