Urfi Javed, a popular figure on the internet who just had her name spelt Uorfi, is renowned for her distinctive sense of fashion. She receives online abuse frequently for her choice of clothing, but that doesn’t stop her from trying new looks. So, the Bigg Boss OTT star went out in the city and once again turned attention with her daring choices in clothing and makeup.

You did read that correctly. The paparazzi saw the actress getting dressed up in a white crop top with a dramatic cut-out neckline for her most recent outing. She paired it with a miniskirt that had side cut-outs. Apart from her dress, social media fans were most intrigued by her lipstick.

She chose a vivid sparkly blue lipstick for the glam, along with dewy makeup, accentuated cheekbones, and a high bun hairdo. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of white heels and a pair of blue earrings. She may be seen flashing her washboard abs and incredibly toned bareback. The diva is well-known for her fashionable looks and rocks every outfit perfectly.

