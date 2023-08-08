Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha

Homemade foods are love, especially when it’s from the village. The village is all about contentment, nature, and basic life chores. Today, the famous diva tried to make chapati on ‘gaon ka chulha’. Read more to know about her experience.

Hina Khan’s Experience Making Chapati

Amidst the busy and hectic city life, Hina today enjoyed the pure joy of life in the village. Away from glamour and lights, the diva has fun in the minimalistic life of the village. She tried to make chapati for the first time on the goal ka chulha, which is made of yellow soil. With her own hands, she made a perfectly round shape chapati and flipped it on the tava.

Hina’s joyful expression after making a perfect round and tasty roti awakened fans in awe. Other than that, she also had fun playing the famous game in the village Gulel. In her caption, she revealed that she had fun as playing with Gulel and Marbel. In the caption, she wrote, “My first ever Gaon ke chulhe pe bani Gol roti Made by yours truly.. Gulel se marbles bhi udaaye..”

Hina Khan is a famous actress in the entertainment world. The actress loves to experiment with new things in life, and her journey in the industry has been such. Starting with the TV show, the diva explored different things that came her way.

Undoubtedly, Hina Khan’s chapati-making experience is amazing. Please share your thoughts in the comments box.