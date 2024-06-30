Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi’s Royal Look In Blue, Pranali Rathod Looks Cute In Mirror Selfie

Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod are the top TV actresses in town. With their acting skills, they have become a household name and favorite of many. Both of them rose to fame with their stint in the StarPlus’s longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai portraying the role of Naira and Akshara respectively. Though fans miss their on-screen appearances, the actresses keep them updated through their social media handles. Today Shivangi created buzz with her royal charm while Pranali caught attention with her cuteness.

Shivangi Joshi’s Royal Look In Blue

In the new photo on her Instagram handle from her latest photoshoot, Shivangi looks super stunning. The diva wears royal rusty blue traditional attire embellished with shiny stones and diamonds. She styles her look with a beautiful blue diamond necklace and earrings. The actress looks adorable with her high ponytail hairstyle, rosy pink lips, shiny eyes, and glowing cheeks. With her timeless beauty, she steals our attention, creating grandeur.

Pranali Rathod’s Cute Mirror Selfie

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pranali posted a photo showcasing her weekend vibes. In the image, the actress flaunts her stunning figure in a black top with a high neck and full sleeves paired with low-waisted denim jeans. Keeping her open and wearing rosy makeup, Pranali looks oh-so-pretty. Her quirky expression while taking mirror selfies made her look cute. With her gorgeousness and bubbly personality, the YRKKH actress never fails to grab attention.