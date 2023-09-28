Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update: Harshad Chopda ruins Pranali Rathod's photoshoot, Pranali gets angry

The hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has captivated audiences for years with its compelling storyline and talented cast, including the dynamic duo of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. While their on-screen chemistry continues to win hearts, a recent Instagram post by Pranali Rathod revealed a fun and playful side of their off-screen bond.

Pranali, who plays the role of Akshara in the popular show, recently took to her Instagram account to share some stunning moments from a photoshoot. In the snapshots, she looked resplendent in a white and red silk saree, paired with a vibrant red blouse. Her traditional attire was beautifully adorned with golden jewelry, and her hair elegantly styled in a bun. It was a classic and timeless look that showcased her grace and beauty.

However, what made these photoshoot moments even more memorable was an unexpected guest appearance by none other than her co-star Harshad, who portrays Abhimanyu in the series. Harshad, known for his charm and playful demeanor, decided to add his own twist to Pranali’s photoshoot. In one of the photos shared by Pranali, Harshad’s hand can be seen photobombing the shot, seemingly on purpose.

Pranali’s reaction to Harshad’s photobomb was captured in her caption, where she humorously wrote, “Why Harshad?”. This behind-the-scenes glimpse into the off-screen camaraderie of Pranali and Harshad highlights the friendly and playful atmosphere that often exists on the sets of television shows. Check below!