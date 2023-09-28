Television | Snippets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update: Harshad Chopda ruins Pranali Rathod's photoshoot, Pranali gets angry

Harshad Chopda, known for his charm and playful demeanor, decided to add his own twist to Pranali's photoshoot. In one of the photos shared by Pranali Rathod, Harshad's hand can be seen photobombing the shot, seemingly on purpose.

Author: IWMBuzz
28 Sep,2023 17:59:46
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update: Harshad Chopda ruins Pranali Rathod's photoshoot, Pranali gets angry 856324

The hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has captivated audiences for years with its compelling storyline and talented cast, including the dynamic duo of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. While their on-screen chemistry continues to win hearts, a recent Instagram post by Pranali Rathod revealed a fun and playful side of their off-screen bond.

Pranali, who plays the role of Akshara in the popular show, recently took to her Instagram account to share some stunning moments from a photoshoot. In the snapshots, she looked resplendent in a white and red silk saree, paired with a vibrant red blouse. Her traditional attire was beautifully adorned with golden jewelry, and her hair elegantly styled in a bun. It was a classic and timeless look that showcased her grace and beauty.

However, what made these photoshoot moments even more memorable was an unexpected guest appearance by none other than her co-star Harshad, who portrays Abhimanyu in the series. Harshad, known for his charm and playful demeanor, decided to add his own twist to Pranali’s photoshoot. In one of the photos shared by Pranali, Harshad’s hand can be seen photobombing the shot, seemingly on purpose.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update: Harshad Chopda ruins Pranali Rathod's photoshoot, Pranali gets angry 856321

Pranali’s reaction to Harshad’s photobomb was captured in her caption, where she humorously wrote, “Why Harshad?”. This behind-the-scenes glimpse into the off-screen camaraderie of Pranali and Harshad highlights the friendly and playful atmosphere that often exists on the sets of television shows. Check below!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Mugdha Chaphekar, Pranali Rathod and Aditi Sharma turn royal in Anarkali suits [Photos] 856075
Mugdha Chaphekar, Pranali Rathod and Aditi Sharma turn royal in Anarkali suits [Photos]
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai generation leap: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS about replacing Harshad Chopda 855539
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS about replacing Harshad Chopda after generation leap
Yeh Rishta fame Pranali Rathod gives major goals for statement earrings, take cues 855266
YRKKH fame Pranali Rathod gives major goals for statement earrings, take cues
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 855338
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir 855230
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia 854869
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia

Latest Stories

Shraddha Kapoor sets mid-week mood on fire in casual comfy t-shirt and denim 856278
Shraddha Kapoor sets mid-week mood on fire in casual comfy t-shirt and denim
Meet spoiler: Sumeet kidnaps real Adil, Shlok’s secret remains unrevealed 856320
Meet spoiler: Sumeet kidnaps real Adil, Shlok’s secret remains unrevealed
Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856296
Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why
Jannat Zubair Celebrates 'Eid-e-Milad' With Her Mother And Father, See Selfie Photo 856265
Jannat Zubair Celebrates ‘Eid-e-Milad’ With Her Mother And Father, See Selfie Photo
Yuvika's quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi's entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj 856283
Yuvika’s quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi’s entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj
Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi, and Karan Tacker come together for a special shoot 856303
Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi, and Karan Tacker come together for a special shoot
Read Latest News