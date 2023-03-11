This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will be ‘Celebrating R.D Burman’ in the presence of Manoj Muntashir and singing sensations, Tony Kakkar and Sri Lankan singer Yohani, who would be making her first appearance on the show. Together, along with enjoying the performances put forward the contestants, the duo will also promote their song, ‘Chunari Mein Daag’.

Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh will be seen giving a fantastic performance on the songs ‘Ek Ajnabi Hasina Se’ and ‘Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai,’ which will amaze everyone. Not only this but after his performance praising his talent, Tony Kakkar compliments Rishi by saying, “Rishi, you sang exceptionally well! Your performance on ‘Yeh Jo Mohabbat hai’ changed the vibe of the entire set. Your voice has the core spectrum and has a wide range which is perfect for playback singing.”

Not only this but also Tony Kakkar requests social media sensation Rishi Singh and Yohani Diloka to perform a duet together of the song, ‘Manike Mage Hithewhich’ which will delight everyone.