Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini impresses Kesar

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen the wedding of Sumedh (Navneet Malik) and Rukmini (Khushi Dubey) take place amid grandeur. The family has not got the shock of Malhaar (Hitesh Bhardwaj) seeing Rukmini yet, owing to his accident. Sumedh and Rukmini had a docile gruhapravesh owing to the water problem that Kesar’s family faced.

Now, with the Moohdikhai lined up of Rukmini, Kesar (Bhakti Rathod) is happy to show off her daughter-in-law’s face to all the ladies assembled.

The coming episode will see Sumedh’s efforts in making Rukmini wear the saree that Kesar made for the occasion. As we know, Kesar had given an addition of the colour red in the palloo for the saree and this had added to the trauma of Rukmini. Rukmini has a fear for the colour red, owing to her mother’s death. Sumedh will be seen taking pains to remove the red colour in the saree and changing it so that it can be worn by Rukmini. He will leave a letter for Rukmini that this is a blessing from his mother, and he will be happy if she wears it. Rukmini will be seen wearing the saree and keeping Kesar and Sumedh’s respect.

Kesar will be very thrilled to see Rukmini wearing the saree made by her. She will also be happy at the efforts taken by Sumedh to make Rukmini wear it.

Aankh Micholi Ep 41 14th March Written Episode Update

Kesar got angry at Rukmini for being late for her Moohdikhai.

What will happen next?

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is the story of an undercover cop Rukmini who aspires to achieve her dreams. In the process, the plot will also dwell on her love life. The show has Khushi Dubey playing Rukmini. Actors Navneet Malik and Hitesh Bhardwaj play the male leads and portray characters Sumedh and Malhaar respectively.