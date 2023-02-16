Sony Entertainment Television’s Hindi remake of the superhit Turkish drama ‘1001 Nights’ (Binbir Gece), Kathaa Ankahee has struck a chord with viewers. The promise of a love story that will be born out of repentance makes this fiction show a unique offering for audiences, with actors Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan making a mark with their performances.

Viaan (Adnan Khan) is drowning in guilt after finding out that Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) is a single mother who is raising a son with a life-threatening illness. He regrets putting Katha to test with his indecent proposal and while this uncalled-for incident has shown him the mirror, his realization leads to a quest for forgiveness for this unjustifiable act.

As the story progresses, the drama quotient will only rise higher with Viaan’s colleague – Jeetu Bhai’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration. This fun sequence sees Viaan grooving to ‘Badtameez Dil’ in a special dance performance. Hoping to stand out with his moves, there was a lot of preparation actor Adnan Khan undertook to ensure it looks perfect on-screen. Elaborating further Adnan shared, “I am not a big fan of dancing as I have spent my entire life working on weight training. So, my body is kind of stiff. Secondly, I don’t know many Hindi songs so it gets difficult for me to even groove to them. When I was told that the party sequence included dancing, I wanted to fall on my knees and pray to God because I would need all the help that I can get. I was extremely nervous. Even on the day of shoot, I woke up in the morning and prayed to God to help me through this day. (laughs).”

He further added saying, “As soon as I reached the set, I met the choreographer and we started training, the team had made a dance routine which fits for me. Hats off to the choreographers for making me dance and for making me feel at ease! I am very grateful to my co-actors and director who kept motivating me as they knew I had two left feet.”