Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa: Threads of destiny intertwine in COLORS' 'Udaariyaan'

10 Aug,2023

10 Aug,2023 17:57:09
Taking a 20-year leap, COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ has captivated its audience with an enthralling story of love and the stunning performances of its new cast, Alisha Parveen as Alia, Anuraj Chahal as Armaan, and Aditi Bhagat as Aasmaa. In the latest narrative track, Aasmaa, a resident of Canada, heads to India to reunite with her extended family in Punjab. Upon her arrival in India, destiny introduces her to Armaan, setting the stage for an unexpected and gripping turn of events that entwine the lives of three individuals with big dreams.

In the upcoming episodes, on Alia’s 25th birthday, Ekam and Nehmat plan a huge birthday party. However, Alia strongly opposes the idea, knowing that inviting Armaan to the party will be out of the question as her parents disapprove of him. Alia and Armaan are determined to meet each other right under Nehmat’s nose. Aasmaa along with Ashok (Tauji) and Preeto (Tayiji) join the same party where she introduces herself as Deepak’s daughter. Ekam, intrigued by Aasmaa’s personality, feels a connection with her. During the party, Aasmaa and Armaan bump into each other and an altercation ensues. As tension escalates, Ekam comes close to finding out that Armaan is at the party. Right then, much to Alia’s relief, Aasmaa rescues Armaan and this incident marks the beginning of the bond the three are about to have. How will Alia and Armaan’s relationship change after Aasmaa enters Armaan’s life?

Keep watching ‘Udaariyaan’ every Monday to Saturday at 7:00 pm, only on COLORS.

