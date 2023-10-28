Anupamaa: Leela gets anxious about Dimple's behaviour

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Shah house and the Kapadia house being relieved with Sonu’s arrest. As we know, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), Anupamaa (Gaurav Sharma) and Devika’s (Jaswir Kaur) efforts bore fruit when they got Sonu’s confession recorded on video at the same restaurant where Samar had died. This resulted in the police arresting Sonu. This way the trio managed to get Samar all the justice.

The coming track will see Malti Devi’s insecurity building up with Anuj being over-protective and always concerned for Anupamaa. Meanwhile, distances will start to grow between Pakhi and Anupamaa as Pakhi will feel that her mother is caring more for Dimpy and less for her.

At the Shah house, Vanraj’s depression will reach its peak as he will be clouded by the thought that he cannot do anything for his dead son.

In between all this, Leela will be dumbfounded when she will see Dimple (Nishi Saxena) mingling with her age boys and girls and going out in public and having chaat on the road. Dimple will seem very happy and this will not go down well with Baa. Neighbourladies will also complain to Leela that she has to handle her daughter-in-law with care and not allow her to roam around like this soon after the death of her husband.

Anupamaa Ep 1086 27th October Written Episode Update

Anupamaa challenged Sonu and made him so angry at the restaurant that he was forced to draw out his gun with which he killed Samar. Sonu was about to shoot Anupamaa. He also confessed to his crime of killing Samar which resulted in his arrest.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.