Anupamaa: Malti Devi’s manipulative idea to impress Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) working her way into Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) heart slowly. She has called for an attack on Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and is trying to get close to every relationship that Anupamaa is proud to possess. Malti Devi has succeeded in developing a bond with Choti Anu. Now, Malti Devi’s eyes are on Anuj and she is doing everything to get her son’s love.

Malti Devi has realized that she has to be as generous and more loving than Anupamaa to bag Anuj’s attention and love. And for this, she is ready to play any game.

The coming episode will see Malti Devi do the unthinkable. She will call Dimpy and will return the keys to Anupamaa’s Dance Academy to Dimpy. She will ask Dimpy to reopen the Academy and work on Samar’s unfulfilled dream in the academy. Dimpy will be very much moved. This reaction of Malti Devi will stun Anupamaa all the more as she would have seen her wily acts too. Anupamaa will also believe that Malti Devi is being two-faced.

Anuj will be a spectator watching the goodness of Malti Devi.

Anupamaa Ep 1096 6th November Written Episode Update

Anupamaa and Malti Devi had a confrontation in which Anupamaa warned Malti Devi not to interfere in the lives of her children.

Will Anuj develop a love for his mother?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.