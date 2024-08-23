Anupamaa New Promo: Anuj And Adhya’s Special Bonding Moment Ends With Shocking Twist Of Anupama

StarPlus’s popular show Anupamaa, Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Rupali Ganguly as Anupama and Gaurav Khanna as Anuj are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode’s promo, airing on 26th August 2024.

In the promo episode, you will see that Anuj is in Radha Krishna mandir praying to God on his birthday. Suddenly, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) calls Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and says that, along with Kanha Ji, it is Anuj’s birthday too. On this occasion, Anupamaa brought Anuj a gift, and she showed Adhya to Anuj. By seeing her, Anuj and Adhya get emotional and cry a lot.

Later, Anupama takes Adhya’s hand. They both come to Anuj and give Adhya’s hand to Anuj. He feels Adhya by touching her hand and gets emotional. Suddenly, Adhya calls Anuj “Pops,” which creates a happy and emotional moment between them. They hug each other. After seeing them together, Anupama leaves them in the mandir.

Suddenly, Adhya calls Anupama “Mummy,” and Anuj shows a hand to come to them as a big welcome in their lives with a smile. Later, after seeing them, Anupamaa is happy, but suddenly, she faints. Seeing Anupama in a faint condition, Adhya and Anuj panic and call her, but she is in unconscious mode.

