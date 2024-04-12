Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya burns her dress; hates Anupamaa’s presence in their lives

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Sangeet of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) kickstarting with Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) introducing the groom and the bride to the people who have come. Adhya expressed how Shruti changed their lives for the good, and how special Shruti was for her. Adhya put down and talked against Anupamaa indirectly without taking names. This hurt Anupamaa and she moved aside and wept her heart out.

Anupamaa was consoled by Babuji who told her that there would come one day when Adhya would realize Anupamaa’s love for her.

The coming episode will see bigger drama with Shruti going on her knees and asking for the hand of Anuj. She will have a ring in hand and will propose to him. This will be very uncomfortable for Anuj. Anupamaa too will have her moments of anguish and will try to walk away from the scene. In her jittery move, Anupamaa will stumble upon the food kept and will be about to fall. Anuj will in an instant, run towards Anupamaa, and will drop the ring aside that will be in Shruti’s hand. He will also pull his hand from Shruti’s hand and will run towards Anupamaa, thus creating an awkward moment.

Adhya will again be angry at her mother, so much so that she will burn the dress that she wore for the Sangeet, as Anupamaa had mended it. She will tell Anuj that she does not want any sort of interference from Anupamaa in their lives.

Anupamaa Ep 1252 11th April Written Episode Update

Anuj and Shruti’s sangeet day arrived. Adhya introduced the bride and groom to the people assembled.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.