Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya gets protective of Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) slowly feeling at home in the new abode that she has chosen for herself. She works at the restaurant Spice and Chutney and is trying her level best to start afresh in life. She is grateful to the owner for giving her a job and a place to stay in. We saw how Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) had a hit-and-miss moment near the restaurant that Anupamaa stayed in.

We also wrote about Adhya bumping into Anupamaa near the restaurant. The coming episode will see Adhya being in discomfort after seeing Anupamaa. As we know, Choti Anu suffered from the complex that her mother did not prioritize her. She had a vivid memory of the accident in which Anupamaa saved all other lives before she could save her. This has stayed on with Adhya as she has grown. Her anger issues and depression have stemmed from this fact. This had earlier prompted Anuj to move to the USA to give a changed ambience of nurturing Adhya.

Now, the past will again be before Adhya. She will not talk to Anupamaa, avoid her and run to her father. She will tell Anuj that they should leave the place immediately as she is not feeling well. Anuj too, will be discomforted by drinking the tea made by Anupamaa’s chai masala.

When he will see Adhya in a similar state of bother, Anuj will wonder whether this is linked to Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1148 28th December Written Episode Update

Dimple met Titu again after many years. She was startled when he asked her the question of whether she did not recollect him in all these years.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.