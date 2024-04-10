Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya has temper issues; Anupamaa showers her motherly affection

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Shruti’s (Sukirti Kandpal) pre-wedding celebrations kickstarting. Anupamaa and her Spice and Chutney Restaurant team who are in charge of the menu, and working day in and day out to make the function a grand success. The track will however, see Shruti changing the menu for Sangeet at the last minute.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa and Yashdeep in an argument with Shruti for changing the menu after all the preparations are being done. However, when Shruti will show her adamancy, Anupamaa will agree to the change and will assure that things will roll out as planned.

However, just before the sangeet, Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) will throw her tantrum when she will find her dress for the day torn. She will blame it on Anupamaa’s bad eye and will throw the dress on the floor and run inside.

Anupamaa will tell Shruti that she carries the needed stitching needle and can rectify it. Anupamaa will, in between her cooking, mend Adhya’s dress too, with one hand. Anuj will be helpless, but will watch Anupamaa do the needful. When Anuj will thank her, Anupamaa will tell him that this is her motherly affection for her daughter, and he need not thank her for it.

Anupamaa Ep 1250 9th April Written Episode Update

Anupamaa impressed the judges in round one of the Superstar Chef contest. She advanced to the next round.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.