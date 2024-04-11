Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya hurts Anupamaa at the sangeet; Anupamaa feels uneasy

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Shruti’s (Sukirti Kandpal) sangeet about to happen. We wrote about Shruti incorporating a last-minute change in the menu, which created problems for the catering team headed by Anupamaa. However, Anupamaa promised to accommodate the change.

At the sangeet, Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) will get yet another chance to humiliate her mother’s love. She will introduce the bride and the groom to the guests and will talk highly about Shruti and the way she has given love to her. Adhya will stress the fact that she is happy in the company of Shruti and that nobody else has given her so much of love and care. Anupamaa will find it tough to hide her emotions. Anuj will be helpless and will realize how tough it is for Anupamaa to handle Adhya’s behaviour and hatred.

Babuji will see Anupamaa weeping in one corner and will console her. He will tell her that there will come a day when Anupamaa’s love with overpower Adhya’s hatred and it will pave the way for Adhya to get closer to Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1251 10th April Written Episode Update

Shruti made a last-minute change in the menu for the Sangeet which created tension for Anupamaa and Yashdeep. Anupamaa accepted the change and agreed to work on it.

