Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa meet?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa being thrown out of the restaurant where she was working. As we know, bad luck struck Anupamaa as she was not able to reach the restaurant on time and cook the dish for which she got appreciated. Yashpal showed her the way and asked her to leave. Anupamaa was yet again stranded on the road and did not know what to do. At the same time, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) was worried about Adhya suffering the same kind of panic attack that she had years back. He got worried.

The coming episode will entice viewers to a sequence wherein Anuj and Anupamaa will meet. Upon meeting, they will have mixed reactions. Anuj and Anupamaa will be happy to see each other. But Anuj will tell Anupama that he is going to get married and will ask her if she will come to his wedding. Later, there will be a scene shown where Anuj will tell Anupamaa that he cannot live without her and she needs to understand that.

Anupamaa Ep 1157 7th January Written Episode Update

Anupamaa danced at Adhya’s party which reminded Anu of her painful past. She had a panic attack and fainted. Anupamaa went out of the house and was late to reach the restaurant. Yashpal fired her from her job. Anupamaa was homeless again.

Is this just a dream sequence? Only time will tell.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.