Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Shruti hide facts from Adhya

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being troubled after their meet-up. Anuj cannot let go of the fact that Anupamaa did not want to get into the life of Anuj again. As for Anupamaa, she was worried as she disrupted the happy life of Anuj, Shruti and Adhya.

We saw Anupamaa and Anuj going through an emotional battle after the meet-up. Anuj had the extra responsibility of handling Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) who has also gone through a lot owing this truth coming out. We wrote about Anuj celebrating Shruti’s birthday by cutting a cake. But both were overcome with emotions.

Shruti wanted space and time to handle her emotions, and Anuj gave her just that.

The coming episode will see Shruti telling Anuj not to disclose facts to Adhya. Shruti and Anuj will pretend as though all is well between them. Adhya will cross-question to find out whether they were together. Shruti will try to evade her questions and Adhya will feel worried.

Anupamaa Ep 1195 14th February Written Episode Update

Anupamaa blamed herself for ruining Anuj’s life with Shruti and Adhya.

Will Adhya find out the truth?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.