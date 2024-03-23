Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj’s embarrassing moment

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having a closure. Anuj is now dedicated towards the arrangements for his wedding with Shruti. On the other hand, we saw Anupamaa being happy seeing her family. Anupamaa’s talk with Babuji gave her utmost comfort. Anupamaa realized the problems faced by Dimpy and Kavya.

The coming episode will see Anuj coming face to face with Babuji and the entire family. Anuj will be driving his car with Adhya beside him. Ansh will come in between and Anuj would stop the car, applying a sudden brake. Anuj will be surprised to see Babuji and will take his blessings. He will be happy to see the kids. However, Adhya will not be happy with Anuj spending time with Anupamaa’s family. She will constantly horn, asking her father to come as they are getting late. Anuj will be in an embarrassing situation as the Shahs will find this behaviour of Adhya odd.

Anupamaa Ep 1232 22nd March Written Episode Update

Anupamaa and Babuji had an emotional talk where Babuji told Anupamaa about the problems that Kavya and Dimpy faced at the hands of Vanraj.

What will happen next?

