Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa and Anuj have a closure

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) gearing up for his wedding with Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). Shruti told Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) about their wedding on her birthday, which was least expected of her. Anuj felt bad that Anupamaa received such a news on her birthday. We saw him meeting Anupamaa and justifying his decision to marry Shruti. He told Anupamaa about Shruti being special in his life and Adhya’s too. Anupamaa told Anuj that he had all the right to live happily with Shruti and Adhya.

The coming episode will see emotions flowing between Anuj and Anupamaa. Anuj will also tell Anupamaa to never stop reaching her goal in life, and keep smiling even through the problems. Anupamaa will tell Anuj that she is happy and will always strive to be happy. This will bring in the much important closure in Anuj and Anupamaa’s lives. Though both will be teary-eyed, they will value each other’s individual priorities and bid adieu.

This will be an important phase in the lives of both Anuj and Anupamaa. It will be interesting to see how their lives transform and get better after this closure.

Anupamaa Ep 1230 20th March Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.