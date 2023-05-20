Anupamaa spoiler: Anupamaa and Anuj to finally reunite

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Dimpy and Samar’s marriage rituals going to happen. According to the plot, Anuj arrives at Samar and Dimpy’s marriage puja. Anupamaa tries to speak to Anuj. However, Maaya tries to separate them every time they come close to speak to each other.

In the coming episode, Anuj meets Anupamaa at a market, where she tells him that their conversation is incomplete and asks him to reveal his worries. Soon, Anuj speaks the entire truth. Anupamaa gets shocked to learn the truth. Soon, Anupamaa and Anuj hug each other after their conversation.

Will Anupamaa help Anuj get out of Maya’s trap?

Anupamaa is one of the most successful shows. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles.

As per reports in the media, Anupamaa is all set for leap, which will bring interesting twists and turns. After the leap, viewers have speculated that Kavya will become a mother and Anupamaa will change her look. Also, Malti Devi will reveal the twist that she is the biological mother of Anuj Kapadia. Also, Pakhi and Adhik get separated, and Pakhi moves on with her career.

Will this be true?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.