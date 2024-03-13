Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa confronts Paritosh

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) bearing the brunt for the crime that she has not committed. She was put behind bars, and she had a traumatic phase where she was scared of her future. She was thankful to Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) for helping her get her bail. She got back home, and Beeji and Yashdeep gave Anupamaa the needed protection and motivation.

Amidst all this, Yashdeep told Anupamaa to never forgive the sinner who put her in such a dire problem. As we know, the jewel was stolen by Paritosh, and he put the jewel into Anupamaa’s bag. Now he is worried about the consequences, and Vanraj who knows about it, is keeping silent.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa coming to Paritosh’s house to question him. Anupamaa will ask him when the master keys to the lockers were with him, how did the theft happen. Paritosh will tell her that he was not at the place when the theft happened. Paritosh will try to evade Anupamaa’s question, but Vanraj will be scared.

Anupamaa will vow to find out the true robber so that she can keep her image clean. This will be a worrisome factor for Paritosh.

Anupamaa Ep 1222 12th March Written Episode Update

Vanraj got suspicious about Paritosh and questioned him. Paritosh confessed his crime and Vanraj was angry at him.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.