Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know about the Shah family’s problems

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the entire Shah family, landing in the USA at Kinjal’s house. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) who is dealing with her own problems, finds a reason to smile again on seeing her family.

We saw a teary-eyed reunion of Babuji and Anupamaa. Babuji told Anupamaa that he never dreamt of seeing her before he lost his life. For Anupamaa, it was a moment to cherish for life, as she saw Samar’s son Ansh for the first time. She also saw Mahi and Ishaani.

The coming drama will see Hasmukh and Anupamaa getting into an emotional talk. Babuji will narrate how he used to get to know about Anupamaa through Devika. Anupamaa will be happy that she is seeing everyone before her eyes. However, Babuji will lament about their family looking happy amidst all the kids, but the fact is that Kavya and Dimple’s lives are as lonely and scary as it is for Anupamaa.

Anupamaa will be shocked to see Vanraj’s behaviour being biased towards Ansh and how he neglects the presence of Mahi.

Anupamaa Ep 1231 21st March Written Episode Update

Anupamaa had an emotional moment meeting Babuji again after five long years.

What will Anupamaa do?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.