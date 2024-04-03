Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa injures her hand

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being determined to do well in the Superstar Chef Competition which is held on an International level. We saw Paritosh and Vanraj mocking her high thinking, and telling her that she does not have the presentability and communication skills to go that far and participate in an International event. However, we saw Anupamaa taking it as a challenge and vowing to give it her best shot.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa’s confidence winning her the first hurdle. In the audition round, Anupamaa will make Shahi Tukda and will introduce her dish in great style to the judges. She will show the confidence to win, which will be liked by the judges.

However, during her dance practice at Diya’s academy, Anupamaa will fall down and will injure her right hand. She will be tense as it is her cooking hand. Unfortunately, Anupamaa’s injury will force her into a sling, and she will have a moment of concern about her participation in the cooking contest.

Anupamaa put two conditions before Vanraj, and promised to sign on the NOC papers of the Shah house if he gave it in written that he would enable her conditions.

Will Anupamaa overcome her fear and challenge herself to cook with one hand?

